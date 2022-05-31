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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican exposed
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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158 views • May 31, 2022
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to a former brother who exposes the Vatican and her abominations.

This video is not meant to offend Catholics but rather to expose the Vatican for what it truly is!

The Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 and home to antichrist – has a morbid, treacherous history. Her popes have changed the commandments of God; the popes’ supporters – the Crusaders – have killed over 100 million Bible-reading Christians who refused to bow down to the pope’s authority and rightfully and put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229.

The Vatican has said outrageous things against the Most High God by claiming that the pope is God.

"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertrandus, Pius V

Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.

I implore to all Roman Catholics to please GET OUT OF BABYLON as per God’s command in Revelation 18:4-5: And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

Soon the fallen Protestant churches will be joining the Vatican in condemning Christians who keep the 7th day Sabbath when the Vatican beast’s mark – Sunday observance – will be enforced by law.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaexposedvaticansonelohimgodheadvatican exposed
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