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ROMANS MADE EASY
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70 views • November 17, 2021
The book of Romans is the most important work that has ever been penned, teaching us the very character and essence of God, the creator of all things.
Pastor Armstrong has a gift that helps us understand the life changing words from our Creator, our Father.
Important that we understand this scripture properly:
https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/romans-2017
Pastor Armstrong has a gift that helps us understand the life changing words from our Creator, our Father.
Important that we understand this scripture properly:
https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/romans-2017
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