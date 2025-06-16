Tucker Carlson: War with Iran Would Collapse US Influence & End Trump’s Presidency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: War with Iran Would Collapse U.S. Influence and End Trump’s Presidency
Tucker Carlson said a war with Iran could destroy U.S. global power and effectively end Trump’s presidency.
Speaking with Steve Bannon, Carlson doubted the U.S. military’s ability to fight a major war in the Middle East.