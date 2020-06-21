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Survivors Ch. 8 - The Reunion
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4 views • June 21, 2020
In Chapter 8 (Reunion), Chloe and Rayford are finally reunited after a very difficult period of separation. Rayford has important things to tell his daughter about his radical life changes, but how will Chloe respond to Rayford's new way of life, which so much of the world simply cannot understand? Meanwhile, Irene and Raymie have been released from their camp in Canada, and are on their way to meet Rayford and Chloe in London.
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