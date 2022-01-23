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Demolition Inside The White House?
TruthTalkWithSteve
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334 views • January 23, 2022
What is happening inside the white house late at night? Those who’ve done their research know the evil things that have taken place under many Presidents, especially the evil one, Hussein Obama. Could it be that they’re taking down interior walls for a future demolition?

The Covid narrative is falling apart and losing steam worldwide. Vaccine mandates and mask mandates are being overruled by the courts, more truth about the adverse effects and deaths that the bio-weapon has caused are coming to the forefront more and more. MSM is showing stories that have been hidden and suppressed during the pandemic. Do the white hats have control of MSM and make them slowly reveal things to wake more people up?

The reawakening is upon us. God is allowing us to see the bible for what it truly means. Many have taken on the mark of the best to gain fame and fortune by taking in the spirit of Satan by selling their souls. Many have questioned whether or not the Vaccine, a chip or a tattoo would be the mark. I now believe the Lord is showing us what the true mark of the beast is by exposing the evil and corruption that has ruled and rained on this earth for centuries by those who took on the mark that has enslaved us and hidden truth from us.

BOOM!! HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.
https://bit.ly/3tQsHFi

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬

My Pillow
https://mypillow.com/truthtalk

My Patriot Supply
www.getpreparedwithsteve.com

Dr Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll

____________________________________________

𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 Need 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫

Melissa Red Pill The World
https://freedomforce.live/video-category/

Experiment on Humans & mass depopulation
https://bit.ly/3tQXv8Y
Dr Kary Mullis inventor of the PCR test
https://youtu.be/EIPC5khYfz4

Students segregated at school
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17714
UK ends mandates speech
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17730
Germany support of vax is failing
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17745
WHO chief scientist
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3216
Dems want us in CAMPs for refusing vax
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3211
Fauci investment in CHINA
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3197
Vax centers getting shut down
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/13175
___________________________________________

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://lifewithoutaddictionandindictment.com
https://Facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://instagram.com/swcloward
Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowclay clarkcharlie wardscott mckaypatriot street fighterstew peterssave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with stevethe melk show
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