Demolition Inside The White House?

What is happening inside the white house late at night? Those who’ve done their research know the evil things that have taken place under many Presidents, especially the evil one, Hussein Obama. Could it be that they’re taking down interior walls for a future demolition?The Covid narrative is falling apart and losing steam worldwide. Vaccine mandates and mask mandates are being overruled by the courts, more truth about the adverse effects and deaths that the bio-weapon has caused are coming to the forefront more and more. MSM is showing stories that have been hidden and suppressed during the pandemic. Do the white hats have control of MSM and make them slowly reveal things to wake more people up?The reawakening is upon us. God is allowing us to see the bible for what it truly means. Many have taken on the mark of the best to gain fame and fortune by taking in the spirit of Satan by selling their souls. Many have questioned whether or not the Vaccine, a chip or a tattoo would be the mark. I now believe the Lord is showing us what the true mark of the beast is by exposing the evil and corruption that has ruled and rained on this earth for centuries by those who took on the mark that has enslaved us and hidden truth from us.BOOM!! HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬My PillowMy Patriot Supplywww.getpreparedwithsteve.comDr Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula____________________________________________𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 Need 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫Melissa Red Pill The WorldExperiment on Humans & mass depopulationDr Kary Mullis inventor of the PCR testStudents segregated at schoolhttps://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17714UK ends mandates speechhttps://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17730Germany support of vax is failinghttps://t.me/redpillpharmacist/17745WHO chief scientisthttps://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3216Dems want us in CAMPs for refusing vaxhttps://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3211Fauci investment in CHINAhttps://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/3197Vax centers getting shut downhttps://t.me/agentsoftruth/13175___________________________________________𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞: