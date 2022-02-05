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CRIMINAL CHARLES LIEBER, HARVARDS CHIEF TRANSHUMANIST: PAID BY CHINA W/ MARYAM HENEIN (1OF2)
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132 views • February 05, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


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Journalist Maryam Henein rejoins the program to discuss her deep investigation into Dr. Charles Lieber, the disgraced convicted felon and former chief of chemistry and chemical biology departments at Harvard. He is considered one of the foremost scientists in nano technology and the science behind transhumanism. His research and technology has moved the world closer to implementing the full control of our bodies and our minds by the world's most powerful tyrants. Thompson Reuters names Lieber as the world's top chemist for 10 years straight (2000-2010) based on the impact of his publications. You can learn more about Maryam Henein and her courageous and quality journalism @ https://MaryamHenein.com

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks!; chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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vaccine5gfrequencytechnologyaihearttranshumanismwuhansarah westallnanobotslieberbusiness game changers radiojournalist maryam heneinhenein
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