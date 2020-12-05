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Before You Quit Your Job (Rich Dad's Series) Book Summary
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23 views • December 05, 2020
Don't quit your job just because you don't like it! Building your own business is not for everyone.
But if you like the challenge and the business, knowing how to transition as smoothly and successfully as possible from employee to entrepreneur is worth many years of effort.
Millionare Robert Kiyosaki shares his lessons about how move from an E or S to a B or I in the Cashflow Quadrant (you'll find out what that is):
Rich Dad's Before You Quit Your Job: 10 Real-Life Lessons Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Building a Million-Dollar Business
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B11TSWW
Visit the website:
https://www.richdad.com/
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But if you like the challenge and the business, knowing how to transition as smoothly and successfully as possible from employee to entrepreneur is worth many years of effort.
Millionare Robert Kiyosaki shares his lessons about how move from an E or S to a B or I in the Cashflow Quadrant (you'll find out what that is):
Rich Dad's Before You Quit Your Job: 10 Real-Life Lessons Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Building a Million-Dollar Business
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B11TSWW
Visit the website:
https://www.richdad.com/
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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