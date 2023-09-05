The Book Of Acts | Pt.19 - How To Get Answered Prayers | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 4:23-31 Would you like to pray prayers that shake the room? I'm not talking about "Lord, bless this food.." type of prayers I'm talking about power prayers This type of prayer though is taught One of the reasons people struggle to pray is because they have not been taught to pray When we know how to pray we will pray This prayer in Acts 4 was taught prayer It follows the exact model that Jesus taught his 12 disciples how to pray The Disciples said, "Lord, teach us how to pray." Jesus said when you pray, pray LIKE this He gives a model, a framework, a guide of how to actually pray What is prayer? Prayer is NOT an information session God already knows His knowledge however does not equal His action 2 Wills Of God: Unconditional Will & Conditional Will Unconditional Will - He determines what will happen regardless of anything we do or do not do Conditional Will - Many things He has decided not to do until He get human cooperation. Ex. - God desires that all people to be saved. His will is tied to a condition: whoever believes will be saved. When we pray we are not informing God, we are involving God and pulling down His will from heaven to earth Prayer does not get God to do what He does not want to do Prayer moves God to do what He already wants to do Prayer is relational conversation First two words - Our Father Translation - you are not an only child We are approaching an Our God not just a My God Daddy wants His family to get along How good and pleasant it is when God's people dwell together in UNITY You can not function like an only child in the family of God There is a reason God says there are certain things He will not do for those who are not apart of a local church family We are repeatedly told: "Do not forsake... Love one another... Forgive one another... Pray for one another..." Church Involvement = Father Engagement God is Father; you need to know who you are praying to We approach Him relationally not with KJV English God is Father by position Position of the Father is to lead the Family Father has two primary functions in the Family = Provide & Protect God told Adam you are to provide and protect for those in the garden I will provide for you so you can provide for them Devil wants Father's outside the family Some of us had good father's and others did not Whether you had a good earthly father or not, know this about your heavenly Father: He takes responsibility for his family I've never seen the righteous forsaken This who you are talking to when you pray Not only is He father but He is in heaven = Not on earth Not bound to the limitations of this earth His thoughts are beyond our thoughts and His ways are beyond our ways He makes a way when there is no way He splits seas, shuts the mouth of lions, takes down giants This is who we pray to What is prayer? not an event but a lifestyle Pray without ceasing like breath without ceasing James 5:13-18 Is anyone in here in trouble or suffering? He MUST pray If Jesus had to pray how much more do we need to? Feeding of 5000 If in pain = pray Pain is an invitation to pray God allows pain to linger to drive us into a position of prayer Is anyone happy? Sing songs of Praise Praise is physically and verbal No such thing as silent praise Football game - silent cheer Praise is expressive Watch this: In pain = pray Not in pain = praise Only 2 options in life In pain - talk to God Not in pain - talk to God God wants to hear from you all day and everyday vs. 14 - sick = weary Weight of life = tired Have elders pray You are so tired you cant pray for yourself Man carried by friends - their faith James 5:17-18 1 Kings 17:1 Elijah prayed based on God's Word = His Will Pray with your Bibles open Bible is full of prayers 1 Kings 18:42-46 Position - Birthing Birth God's Will Prayer is pulling down God's will from heaven to earth 7x = Completion Pray until it is complete Where faith comes onto play Jeremiah 1:12 says, “God watches over his word and is ready to perform it.” Do you trust the character of the Lord and the promises he has made? I’m asking you, do you really trust the character of God? The Bible says God is not a man that he should lie which means if God made a promise he will keep it If God made you a promise you can count on it Let me give you a kingdom principle about the promises of God; you are to remind Him continually Watch this: Isaiah 62:6-7 If you get this revelation on the inside of you it’ll change your life forever God made the promise that He would establish Jerusalem and her the praise of the earth A promise made by God The prophet Isaiah would relay this promise with a command - call forth this promise continually and give God no rest until he accomplishes what he promised In other words - continually remind God of his promise Luke 18:1-8

