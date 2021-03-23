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Down the Rabbit Hole | The World’s Shadow Government | The Great Deception | Part 4
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75 views • March 23, 2021
The idea of a great Deception that spans the entire globe seems like something illustrated in the 1984 novel by George Orwell. Or perhaps, it is a kin to the fictional star wars universe, where the Sith spend 1000 years planning to take over the world and kill everyone who stood in their way.
Certainly, such an idea has no place in the realm of logic and evidence-based reporting that we are accustomed to... or does it? The plague of this virus has been shrouded in controversy, with China withholding information on the origins of the virus and how it managed to spread outside of china, all over the globe.
In the wake of the ensuing panic, governments were caught unawares and thousands of people fell victim to this deadly global crisis.... or did they? Examine the evidence within this video and decide for yourself.
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#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
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Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
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Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
Certainly, such an idea has no place in the realm of logic and evidence-based reporting that we are accustomed to... or does it? The plague of this virus has been shrouded in controversy, with China withholding information on the origins of the virus and how it managed to spread outside of china, all over the globe.
In the wake of the ensuing panic, governments were caught unawares and thousands of people fell victim to this deadly global crisis.... or did they? Examine the evidence within this video and decide for yourself.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe to Keyab Sage Blog: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUuGZytFQfSE23vyz-K0LLA?sub_confirmation=1
✅FOLLOW Keyab Sage Blog : #keyabsage
✅TWITTER: https://twitter.com/KeyabSage
✅FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/keyab.sage.5
✅PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/keyabsage
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
Keywords
rockefellerdebunkagenda 21shadow governmentpress conferencehenry kissingerdepopulation agendathe vaticantodayfact checkthe rothschildscovid-19covid 19the windsorskeyabkeyab sagekeyab sage blogcrisis of democracythe kissinger reportthe powell memoafrica vaccinecovid science experimentsjamaica covidandrew holness
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