Re: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: ‘The Revolution Has Begun’



In an interview with Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said ..................."Tomorrow is Constitution Day, and folks, if you haven't read it, you need to read Article 4, Section 4 very quickly. The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union and shall protect each of them against invasion and domestic violence and guarantee a Republican form of government. We need every state, every red state because the blue ones won't do it, to send and invoke Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution to tell the president that we are being invaded." VIDEO: Lt Col Allen West asks the question: WHEN.



Time for talk is over - talk is empty. Rapid deployment to protect our border is needed ASAP. 20,000 - 30,000 more invaders are on their way."