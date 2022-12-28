Create New Account
"He cast a third of the stars to the earth..."
During the end times, Satan will cast a third of the stars/angels to the earth. How will these angels appear to those of us on earth? Will they look like aliens...or something much more sinister and deceptive? Why will he bring them here in the first place? How will they affect those of us will be changed from mortal to immortal before our rapture to the throne room of God? Satan’s Seat in Pergamum:https://youtu.be/liTp8-A9XlU Jesus has the Keys of David: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3 “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk Understanding Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s

