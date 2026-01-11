BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Starving the Monster — Why the U.S., Russia & China Are Aligning Against the Real Enemy
JMC Broadcasting
111 followers
148 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers reframes global tensions: what looks like brinkmanship between the U.S., Russia, and China is actually coordinated action against a common enemy—the unelected, shadow network that has controlled humanity through endless conflict, financial manipulation, and engineered chaos.


Russia lets a U.S.-seized tanker go without retaliation. China remains silent as Maduro is removed and Venezuelan oil flows are redirected. Why? Because Putin, Xi, and Trump are not fighting each other—they are starving the same monster: the globalist, central banking, intelligence-driven apparatus that has profited from division for generations.


Venezuela is not about regime change. It’s about cutting financial arteries. Every asset frozen, every dark fleet ship intercepted, is a blow to the hidden system that funded color revolutions, rigged elections, and kept nations in debt and disorder.


The real war is not East vs. West. It’s sovereign nations vs. the parasitic class.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
venezuelajohn michael chambersshadow networksovereign nationsglobalist warcentral banking apparatusmaduro removalus russia china coordinationhidden systemparasitic class
