NWO: Trump is following the Vatican’s Club of Rome’s plan for the ten kingdoms
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
187 views • 3 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Silview.media


Excellent rant comes from by Larken Rose.


At this time, Trump represents the king of kingdom #1 consisting of the United States, Canada and Greenland. In speaking of the Club of Rome, which is a sidekick of the Vatican, we read the following statement from the Vatican’s mouthpiece:


"The Club had its beginnings in April of 1968, when leaders from ten different countries gathered in Rome... The organization claims to have the solutions for world peace and prosperity...The Club of Rome has been charged with the task of overseeing the regionalization and unification of the entire world... "The Club's findings and recommendations are published from time to time in special, highly confidential reports, which are sent to the power-elite to be implemented.


On 17 September 1973 the Club released one such report, entitled Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System... The document reveals that the Club has divided the world into ten political/economic regions, which it refers to as 'kingdoms.”


In these end-times, God is warning us that there will be ten kingdoms, each having their own king, thus, ten kings or ten horns as we read in Revelation 17:12, who will partner with the Vatican beast, the pope...but they will get miserably annihilated by Christ in Daniel 2:45 and in Revelation 17:14.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaclub of romespirit of truthancient of daysten kingdomsfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
