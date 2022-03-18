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Excellent video exposing the real meaning of the Agenda 2030 goals. #StopTheCoup Please understand most governments have already signed up to this dystopian agenda.
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81 views • March 18, 2022
Excellent video exposing the real meaning of the Agenda 2030 goals. #StopTheCoup
Please understand most governments have already signed up to this dystopian agenda. We must not stop until we ruin their plan! Via LauraAbolichannel
Please understand most governments have already signed up to this dystopian agenda. We must not stop until we ruin their plan! Via LauraAbolichannel
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