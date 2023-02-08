Night Spewer Last Xmas Eve Along With Snake UFOS -- CALIFORNIA

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I caught quite a few of these snake-like UFOs last Christmas Eve. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1xpz... It was in the early evening and dark out. I walked outside and a sprayer came right over me. You can see the snake-UFOs zooming by it. Sorry it is so grainy but it had to be lightened due to the dark. Notice that even though its completely dark out you can still see one of the trails that is orange.... from earlier. Another time I saw the same object in the daytime https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfyzS... Hans Boysen allows this content he edited for John Graf to be on YouTube. His email is [email protected].
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
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John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos