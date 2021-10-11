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EX PRESIDENT OF MICROSOFT IN CANADA- 5G UNVEILED FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT BELIEVE IN IT-EXPLAINED BY CANADIAN
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229 views • October 11, 2021
FRANK CLEGG, EX PRESIDENT AT MICROSOFT IN CANADA EXPLAINS ABOUT 5G FOR ALL OF US TO HAVE AN IDEA OF WHAT IT IS AND IMPLIES.
YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AND MORE IMPORANTLY, OTHERS, USING THE FOLLOWING METHODS:
http://www.orgonita.eu/
https://www.brighteon.com/0ae7ecc2-6d5c-4604-920a-c296251124ab
YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AND MORE IMPORANTLY, OTHERS, USING THE FOLLOWING METHODS:
http://www.orgonita.eu/
https://www.brighteon.com/0ae7ecc2-6d5c-4604-920a-c296251124ab
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