Sharing Jesus: Part 2 - How To Witness With FIRE🔥

-Concepts & Understanding For Successful Witnessing- Often when people start witnessing, they hope that everyone they talk to will receive Jesus and become saved immediately. If this doesn’t happen, people can become discouraged. With a little more information from scripture, we find that some Sow and some Reap. Another concern is the purity of conversion if they do decide to accept. It can be discouraging if you see someone say “yes” to Jesus, say a prayer, and then nothing seems to happen after that. We find in scripture that seed falls on all types of ground to varying affects of growth and longevity. The final one is when someone says “no”. If you get too many of these in a row, it can be hard to overcome. Again, scripture addresses this also. Sometimes they might say “yes” later, when they are not with you. So, we are going to point out some scriptures that will help us not get discouraged and keep the faith, regardless of the outcome of the witnessing trip. They will help us have faith in God and Jesus and remind us that it is the Holy Spirit that does the work of converting; we are just the messenger, inviter, and seed planter. And in that, you will have 100% success if you just work for the Lord. Lance McClintock All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/



