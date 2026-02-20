It’s Happening: The Islamic NATO that ENDS Greater Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we investigate the crumbling ambitions of the "Greater Israel" project. We analyze the formation of a new military cooperation bloc—often dubbed an "Islamic NATO"—and what this alliance means for the future of Palestine, regional security, and Western influence in the Muslim world.
Key Topics Covered:
The current status of the "Greater Israel" expansion plan.
Who is involved in the emerging Islamic military alliance?
How this geopolitical shift impacts the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Why this development is being ignored by mainstream media.
Future of Muslim NATO.
--------------
--------------
----------------
