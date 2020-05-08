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ALL PART OF THE PLAN CHICAGO OFFICIAL CONFIRMS PLOT FOR MASS VACCINATION
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11 views • May 08, 2020
From Next News Network
https://www.youtube.com/user/NextNewsNetwork
Question is: Will this vaccination be mandatory or voluntary?
When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, health officials want all of Chicago to be vaccinated.
Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady said Monday officials are "building our plans to vaccinate the whole city of Chicago."
The news comes as the city on Monday launched a first-of-its-kind health app for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Chi COVID Coach" will give residents the opportunity to pre-register for vaccine dissemination once it becomes available.
"Though a vaccine may be many months away, CDPH is already taking steps to prepare for mass vaccination," the mayor's office said in a release. "Because of this feature, everyone is encouraged to sign up, whether symptomatic or not."
https://www.youtube.com/user/NextNewsNetwork
Question is: Will this vaccination be mandatory or voluntary?
When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, health officials want all of Chicago to be vaccinated.
Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady said Monday officials are "building our plans to vaccinate the whole city of Chicago."
The news comes as the city on Monday launched a first-of-its-kind health app for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Chi COVID Coach" will give residents the opportunity to pre-register for vaccine dissemination once it becomes available.
"Though a vaccine may be many months away, CDPH is already taking steps to prepare for mass vaccination," the mayor's office said in a release. "Because of this feature, everyone is encouraged to sign up, whether symptomatic or not."
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