Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Children in Drag Performed For Teachers & Staff At A NJ High School
84 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago |

SCOOP: "A NJ high school recently held a drag show during school where students performed for select staff to watch.

Outraged parents showed up to the board meeting last week and blasted the school"

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2Should parents report this type of act to police as a crime if the children were under 18?Should all adults involved be investigated?




Keywords
schoolgroomingeducationpedophilescrimes against humanityteachersindoctrinationstaffprincipalsuperintendentadult entertainmentgrooming childrenschool board meetingcrimes against childrengroomersschool boardmen in dresseschild groomerspedopredatorsnj high school held a drag show which students performed for staffa nj high school put on a drag show where children performedadult entertainment in schoolsnew jersey high schoolparents speak out after students performed in drag show for teachersstudents performed in drag

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket