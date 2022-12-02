Children in Drag Performed For Teachers & Staff At A NJ High School

SCOOP: "A NJ high school recently held a drag show during school where students performed for select staff to watch.
Outraged parents showed up to the board meeting last week and blasted the school"
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2Should parents report this type of act to police as a crime if the children were under 18?Should all adults involved be investigated?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.