DeAnna Lorraine: “One Planet, One Child” De-Population Campaign



Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by TV Host Brandon Gray of JustAnotherChannel. Some of the hottest headlines include the IRS ramping up their MAGA targeting even more, "White people not allowed on College campuses," and the agenda to transform men into child-like feminized eunuchs.

DeAnna is then joined by mega based Pastor Brian Gibson of HIS Church, who will drop facts about the sinister "One Planet, One Child" and #OneAndDone De-Population campaign that is actually working on America! He'll also weigh in on the Metaverse, how its going to destroy our world and how Christians need to prepare for it.