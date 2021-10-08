© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You’re Just Too Amazing to Keep a Man… Right? | Ride and Roast
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • October 08, 2021
This stunning and brave brown belt in jiujitsu used to get tons of attention from men. Now she doesn’t and here are her totally logical reasons why. Bask in the glow of the insanity!
#RideandRoast #SpinsterBubble #DatingFail
Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
https://www.frankcervi.com
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
You’re Not Intimidating, The Problem is You
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/qBXAxJ
The Evil Truth About Body Positivity
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/gCObnS
Source
The More Amazing You Are, The Harder it is to Find Love LMAO!
https://archive.vn/5TPvp
#RideandRoast #SpinsterBubble #DatingFail
Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
https://www.frankcervi.com
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
You’re Not Intimidating, The Problem is You
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/qBXAxJ
The Evil Truth About Body Positivity
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/gCObnS
Source
The More Amazing You Are, The Harder it is to Find Love LMAO!
https://archive.vn/5TPvp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.