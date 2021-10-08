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You’re Just Too Amazing to Keep a Man… Right? | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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63 views • October 08, 2021
This stunning and brave brown belt in jiujitsu used to get tons of attention from men. Now she doesn’t and here are her totally logical reasons why. Bask in the glow of the insanity!
#RideandRoast #SpinsterBubble #DatingFail

Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
https://www.frankcervi.com

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp

Video Throwbacks
You’re Not Intimidating, The Problem is You
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/qBXAxJ
The Evil Truth About Body Positivity
https://www.manosphere.tv/v/gCObnS

Source
The More Amazing You Are, The Harder it is to Find Love LMAO!
https://archive.vn/5TPvp
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funnymgtowredonkulasdating failterrence poppride and roast
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