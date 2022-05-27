Raising a new healthcare system out of the Covid ashes

Panda, March 2, 2022



Rob Verkerk PhD is the founder, executive and scientific director of the UK-based non-profit, the Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International, that works globally to promote and protect our right to manage our health through natural and sustainable means. His nearly 40 years’ experience, as well as his extensive academic background in ecology and sustainable agriculture, including an MSc, PhD and postdoctoral fellowship at Imperial College London, helped him develop his passion for applying ecological and sustainability principles to human health.



Since 2020, Dr Verkerk and his team at ANH have been working with a growing network to evaluate science, policies and multi-disciplinary prophylaxis and treatment strategies relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Central to ANH’s mission is facilitating the emergence of more sustainable approaches to human health and care that work with, rather than against, natural law, order and process.



PANDA’s internal weekly Open Science Sessions provide an opportunity for science, research and policy to be presented by various leading international experts in a variety of diverse fields. These sessions lead to fascinating open discussions and debate and allow our scientists to broaden their understanding and inspire new ideas.