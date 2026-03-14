"Investigation, we're conducting an investigation, bla bla bla, let us investigate, eventually people will give up, stop asking"

Adding:

Ten foreign nationals have been detained in the UAE for allegedly posting footage on social media of missile and drone attacks in the country, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Adding more UAE: Iran has warned the UAE that US “hideouts” in the country are “legitimate” targets after American forces struck Kharg Island.

More on UAE: Oil loading operations suspended at UAE port of Fujairah after major fire caused by "intercepted drone". (photos shown, @DD Geopolitics

Reuters news agency reported, citing industry and trade sources.

The Emirates media office said the fire at the port in Fujairah, a key oil storage and trading centre, occurred after "debris" fell during the "interception" of a drone and that no injuries were reported.

🐻Good work at interception then, given the strict control of footage coming out of the "Moronachy", it can be anything from a direct hit to an interception leading to the fire, but it's likely a direct hit - @DDG





Adding:

Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee outlined two conditions for ending the war: US reparations to Iran for war damages and the complete withdrawal of US bases from the Persian Gulf.

“The end of the war is in our hands. We will only consider ending it when, first, the United States fully compensates Iran for all damages, and second, when we receive a 100% guarantee for the future, which is impossible without the withdrawal of US forces from the Persian Gulf,” Rezaee said.

Adding:

Bitch slapped French President Emmanuel Macron says he is prepared to facilitate talks in Paris between Lebanon and Israel.

In a post on X, Macron said he spoke to the Lebanese president, prime minister and parliament speaker on Friday and they were open to “direct discussions with Israel”.

He called on Israel to abandon its large-scale offensive and ongoing attacks, and for Hezbollah to stop its “reckless escalation” of the conflict.