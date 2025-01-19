CTP-20250122-S2EJanSpecial3-RichardLynch-2ndShow BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EJanSpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Wed Jan 22 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EJanSpecial3) Music w/ Richard Lynch
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
From oHIGHo (LOL, me being in Mich-AGAIN gotta poke Fun at those Buckeyes (and indeed, most of them are NUTS, LOL)). Richard joins again, for 2nd appearance but actually the first time (Joke explained here-in episode, LOL). [ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]
Transcript Bonus: "Music, TV, and more Movies" TheLibertyBeacon piece