The TRUTH About HALLOWEEN Satan Doesn’t Want You to Know!

Description from Hope Through Prophecy

Halloween – a harmless holiday or deadly deception? In this video, you will uncover the dark truth about Halloween that Satan doesn’t want you to know! This deadly deception has even crept into the Christian church, and you owe it to yourself to be informed! The topic of Halloween can be quite controversial among Christians. We must go right to the Bible to see what God says about this yearly festival. Should Halloween be celebrated by Christians? What is the history of Halloween? Make sure you stay to the end to see how Christians living in the last days should react to this popular holiday!