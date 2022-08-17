Biden's Clown World #18: August 17, 2022

First Published August 17, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 17 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Lieutenant F. J. Ricketts Colonel Bogey March - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#18 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://www.georgiapacking.org/threads/savage-political-memes.271293/page-203; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): by ALMcInnis on DeviantArt https://tinyurl.com/2hv4vkaj

Links to all headlines:

https://www.justfactsdaily.com/smoking-gun-newly-discovered-emails-confirm-joe-biden-obstructed-justice-for-his-sons-foreign-business-deal

https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/chuck-schumers-son-in-law-is-lobbyist-for-private-equity-giant-blackstone-report/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/report-democrat-rep-steven-horsford-under-fire-for-failing-to-pay-14000-in-property-taxes/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/16/former-democrat-congressman-t-j-cox-indicted-on-28-counts-of-fraud/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/ethics-expert-raises-concerns-democrat-sen-michael-bennet-implying-investment-decisions-based-senate-actions/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/dem-senate-candidate-voted-to-free-convicted-murderer-who-killed-18-year-old-for-heroin-money/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/democrats-subpoena-smith-wesson-ceo-push-gun-control/

https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/gun-sales-in-deep-blue-massachusetts-hit-record-levels-report/

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2022/08/10/how_the_fbi_undercounts_armed_citizen_responders_to_mass_killers_-_and_media_play_along_847128.html

https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/cnn-tries-to-prop-up-their-debunked-source-for-misleading-mass-shooting-data/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2022/06/06/there-was-huge-mistake-in-the-2020-census-guess-which-party-it-favored-n1603315

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/3570569-pandemic-failures-expose-problems-of-the-administrative-state/

https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/07/18/progressive-public-school-teacher-in-a-blue-state-things-are-as-bad-as-youve-heard-n483563

https://spectator.org/washingtons-incurable-case-of-trump-derangement-syndrome/

https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/career-criminals-rack-up-nearly-500-arrests-since-ny-bail-reform-began/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/democratic-party-fundraises-off-drag-queen-performances/

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/08/03/georgia-sees-record-high-film-and-tv-production-spending-despite-celebrity-boycott-threats-over-abortion/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/vox-senior-editor-fantasizes-about-justice-alitos-death-with-prewritten-obituary/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/jean-pierre-biden-eo-paves-the-way-for-medicaid-to-pay-for-abortions/

https://www.psypost.org/2022/07/political-correctness-can-lead-to-cognitive-exhaustion-according-to-new-research-63539

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2022/08/03/civil-liberties-group-joins-lawsuit-against-biden

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/stunning-80-0-person-voters-maricopa-county-election-day-voted-republican-23-4-voted-democrat/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/poll-finds-only-1-americans-see-russia-major-problem

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/10/data-majority-of-americans-support-audits-immediately-after-elections/

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/major-liberal-efforts-against-election-integrity-leading-midterms-biden

https://yourvoice.news/joe-biden-sees-massive-drop-in-support-from-asian-american-voters/

https://republicbrief.com/it-is-effectively-over-for-biden-as-his-poll-numbers-crumble/