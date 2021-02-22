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** IMMIGRATION MADNESS! ** -Democrats Invite Criminal Illegal Aliens to Come Back and Get Citizenship – Bartiromo/Miller – 21/Feb/2021
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101 views • February 22, 2021
“This is MADNESS!” – Former Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Goes Off – Democrats Propose Sending Invites to Criminal Illegal Aliens to Come Back and Get Citizenship (Video)
- Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft – 21/Feb2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/madness-former-trump-advisor-stephen-miller-goes-off-democrats-propose-sending-invites-criminal-illegal-aliens-come-back-get-citizenship-video/
-- Former Trump official Stephen Miller joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the America-hating insanity coming out of the Biden administration.
Stephen Miller is absolutely the best at explaining immigration and the Democrat Party’s disastrous and historic open border policies.
Stephen Miller: The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood. For the first time, I believe, in human history, this legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to reenter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of. These are the people that ICE officers at great time and expense found large numbers of them with criminal records return to their home countries at tax payer expense and now we’re going to have the Secretary of State and Homeland Security mailing applications for readmission and amnesty to previously deported illegal immigrants? This is madness! This is on top of the fact that the current administration dismantled border security.
Stephen is unsurpassed in explaining the insanity of the Democrat Party.
- Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft – 21/Feb2021
- Article & Video: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/madness-former-trump-advisor-stephen-miller-goes-off-democrats-propose-sending-invites-criminal-illegal-aliens-come-back-get-citizenship-video/
-- Former Trump official Stephen Miller joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the America-hating insanity coming out of the Biden administration.
Stephen Miller is absolutely the best at explaining immigration and the Democrat Party’s disastrous and historic open border policies.
Stephen Miller: The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood. For the first time, I believe, in human history, this legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to reenter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of. These are the people that ICE officers at great time and expense found large numbers of them with criminal records return to their home countries at tax payer expense and now we’re going to have the Secretary of State and Homeland Security mailing applications for readmission and amnesty to previously deported illegal immigrants? This is madness! This is on top of the fact that the current administration dismantled border security.
Stephen is unsurpassed in explaining the insanity of the Democrat Party.
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