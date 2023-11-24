QUARANTINE FACILITIES AND HEALTH DEPT TYRANNY.

ITS WAYYY WORSE THAN YOU THINK!

So, there's some chatter around New Yor reinstating their forced quarantine laws. It's a big story tight now. Problem is guys, those are on the books now ALL OVER THE PLACE. .any states now have them but that's actually the nice version. The states that dont have "quarantine laws", are actually worse. They have passed laws that give the health department absolute power over EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE. with no boundaries, no oversight, guidelines, ... Nothing. Just absolute power that THEY GRANT THEMSELVES. I explain it here. It's way worse than you think folks. Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]