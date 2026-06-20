UK POLICE PARTICIPATE IN MUSLIM GANG RAPE OF CHILDREN !!

There is a known culture of Muslim rape gangs operating for years in the UK. This has been UK Government policy for years to destroy the UK; with Kier Starmer along with the British Rothschild banker Jews have been at the heart of it.

Just posting this truth in the UK, would get someone arrested and put in prison for years, just by stating what has already been published in the UK Governments own reports. The simple act of drawing attention to the mass murder, rape and torture of white Christen girls by Pakistani men and the active involvement of the British Police, is deemed a crime worthy of imprisonment, while the Muslim rapists and Police involved in these crimes walk free.

Thank you Mike Adams and Brighteon for giving all in the UK this platform to speak about what is happening.