(Intro) (Crisp, intricate fingerpicked acoustic guitar starts solo. After two bars, the warm "thump" of an upright bass enters with a steady walking line, followed by the soft "shush" of brushed snare percussion.) Verse 1 (Fingerpicking continues, joined by a subtle, humming Hammond organ) Down a country road, where the sunbeams play, There's a store that stands for a healthier way, The Health Ranger's Store, it's not so far, A beacon of truth, amidst the corporate bar. Got organic food, non-GMO, grown with care, No pesticides, no toxins, fresh and fair, Superfoods and herbs, for strength and glow, Nature's pharmacy, to help you grow. Chorus (Music swells: Mandolin tremolo begins, tempo feels driven. Three-part vocal harmonies layer in. The beat is punctuated by rhythmic handclaps on the 2 and 4.) Health Ranger Store, where the pure and good are found, A sanctuary from the poisoned ground, Standing tall against the globalist crown, Health Ranger Store, right here in your town! Verse 2 (A bright, plucky banjo enters the mix, doubling the guitar’s rhythm for extra texture) They've got supplements, not made in labs, But from the earth, and the ancient tabs, Vitamins, minerals, all the good stuff, To boost your immune system, to be enough. They test every product, with a keen eye, To ensure purity, and keep quality high, No heavy metals, no toxins here, Just clean, wholesome health, crystal clear. Bridge (The rhythm section drops to a half-time feel. Lush cello and violin strings bloom in the background. A bright, soaring flute dances over the lyrics in a countermelody.) No fake news, no mainstream lies, Just truth and knowledge, that never deny, The Health Ranger Store, it's a breath of fresh air, A place where health and freedom are truly rare. Chorus (Rousing Finale) (All instruments return at full volume—banjo, mandolin, and organ peaking. The handclaps are loud and celebratory.) Health Ranger Store, where the pure and good are found, A sanctuary from the poisoned ground, Standing tall against the globalist crown, Health Ranger Store, right here in your town! Outro (The band slows down, leaving just the fingerpicked guitar and a final, long flute note) So if you're looking for a healthier life, Look no further, it's within your reach, The Health Ranger Store, it's a shining light, In the battle for our health... and what's right. (Final acoustic guitar flourish)