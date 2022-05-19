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Doctor on Good Morning America Admits Covid Jab Can Cause VAIDS
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159 views • May 19, 2022
ABC News Senior Medical Contributor Dr. Jennifer Ashton subtly admitted vaccine-induced AIDS exists during a recent edition of “Good Morning America.”
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/good-morning-america-admits-covid-booster-shots-can-cause-aids/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/good-morning-america-admits-covid-booster-shots-can-cause-aids/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
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