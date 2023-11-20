Create New Account
Last Night - Power was Cut Off at the Indonesian Hospital in northern #Gaza as a result of the continuous IOF Bombing
The director of the hospital stated that a doctor was wounded while performing an operation as a result of the bombing, which has been ongoing for several hours.

