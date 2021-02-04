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Trump Voices Support for Rep. Greene; Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar Resigns | NTD
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500 views • February 04, 2021
00:00 Pa Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar Resigns
Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, is resigning. Her department reportedly failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it easier for child sex abuse victims to file against their abusers.
00:55 Trump Voices Support for GA. Rep. Greene
New Republican lawmaker Marjorie Greene says she "won't back down" and she'll "always keep fighting for the people." She's at the center of controversy in Congress after filing articles of impeachment against President Biden.
02:14 Media Company Sues Google And Facebook
A West Virginia media company is suing Google and Facebook. It says alleged anti-competitive business practices threaten to kill local newspapers across the country.
02:54 Troops Are ‘Heroes’ At California Hospital
Military troops offer a sigh of relief for medical staff at an LA hospital. Nearly 200 medical troops are deployed across California—helping overwhelmed hospitals care for virus patients.
04:22 O’Neal, Icy Hot Fund High School Sports
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to fund high school sports programs. O'Neal and Icy Hot are awarding grants to 23 public high schools—whose sports were derailed by the pandemic.
Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, is resigning. Her department reportedly failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it easier for child sex abuse victims to file against their abusers.
00:55 Trump Voices Support for GA. Rep. Greene
New Republican lawmaker Marjorie Greene says she "won't back down" and she'll "always keep fighting for the people." She's at the center of controversy in Congress after filing articles of impeachment against President Biden.
02:14 Media Company Sues Google And Facebook
A West Virginia media company is suing Google and Facebook. It says alleged anti-competitive business practices threaten to kill local newspapers across the country.
02:54 Troops Are ‘Heroes’ At California Hospital
Military troops offer a sigh of relief for medical staff at an LA hospital. Nearly 200 medical troops are deployed across California—helping overwhelmed hospitals care for virus patients.
04:22 O’Neal, Icy Hot Fund High School Sports
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to fund high school sports programs. O'Neal and Icy Hot are awarding grants to 23 public high schools—whose sports were derailed by the pandemic.
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