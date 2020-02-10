A poem of urgency - Bible

Poem of Urgency



And now it's time to stand my friend

And fight the dragon foe

And not shrink back or deny Jesus

Or heaven you will not go.



He is waiting in His chambers

For His spotless Bride

Don't forsake your first love

Or fall down in your pride



His love is pure and holy and true

And New Jerusalem is waiting for you

Repent now and cleanse your raiment

So at His appearing you will not lament.



Bow your knee to the King of Kings

Don't wait, do it now

And not other things



Nothing is more important than this

He calls, He warns, this do not miss.