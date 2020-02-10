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A poem of urgency - Bible
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18 views • February 10, 2020
Poem of Urgency
And now it's time to stand my friend
And fight the dragon foe
And not shrink back or deny Jesus
Or heaven you will not go.
He is waiting in His chambers
For His spotless Bride
Don't forsake your first love
Or fall down in your pride
His love is pure and holy and true
And New Jerusalem is waiting for you
Repent now and cleanse your raiment
So at His appearing you will not lament.
Bow your knee to the King of Kings
Don't wait, do it now
And not other things
Nothing is more important than this
He calls, He warns, this do not miss.
And now it's time to stand my friend
And fight the dragon foe
And not shrink back or deny Jesus
Or heaven you will not go.
He is waiting in His chambers
For His spotless Bride
Don't forsake your first love
Or fall down in your pride
His love is pure and holy and true
And New Jerusalem is waiting for you
Repent now and cleanse your raiment
So at His appearing you will not lament.
Bow your knee to the King of Kings
Don't wait, do it now
And not other things
Nothing is more important than this
He calls, He warns, this do not miss.
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