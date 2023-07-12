The 1 Minute Guide to Living on Crypto (Wallets, Marketplaces, Jobs, Exchanges)

Live freely with Bitcoin and Monero. Earn crypto online or accept it in your business, and spend crypto at crypto-friendly businesses, buy gift cards for mainstream stores, or withdraw it to physical cash. No bank account, government ID or state permit is required.
Recommended wallets: Electrum, Samourai Wallet, Blue Wallet (Bitcoin). Feather Wallet, Cake Wallet (Monero).
Recommended KYC-free exchanges: Bisq, HodlHodl, LocalMonero, Robosats.
Recommended marketplaces and directories: Bitejo, Microlancer, AcceptedHere, Monerica.
