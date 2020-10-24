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Social Media ML-Driven Behavior Modification & Brainwashing. Google Sibyl?
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14 views • October 24, 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/meet-your-chinese-facebook-censors/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_Blue_(chess_computer)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockfish_(chess)#History
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U6zdtoYpLpxG/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-big-tech-whistleblowers
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/re9Xp6cdkro/
https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/harmful-conspiracy-theories-youtube/
https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/continuing-our-work-to-improve/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ricI5t66cj8/
https://blog.youtube/inside-youtube/the-four-rs-of-responsibility-remove/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latent_variable_model
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linear_least_squares
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K-nearest_neighbors_algorithm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principal_component_analysis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dimensionality_reduction
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AlphaZero
https://users.soe.ucsc.edu/~niejiazhong/slides/chandra.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SaZ5UAQrQM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_Blue_(chess_computer)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockfish_(chess)#History
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U6zdtoYpLpxG/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-big-tech-whistleblowers
https://d2g8igdw686xgo.cloudfront.net/52008076_1603265464563927_r.jpeg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DOtlOeXwDvc/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9O8p4zK8ywY/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/re9Xp6cdkro/
https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/harmful-conspiracy-theories-youtube/
https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/continuing-our-work-to-improve/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ricI5t66cj8/
https://blog.youtube/inside-youtube/the-four-rs-of-responsibility-remove/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latent_variable_model
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linear_least_squares
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K-nearest_neighbors_algorithm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principal_component_analysis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dimensionality_reduction
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AlphaZero
https://users.soe.ucsc.edu/~niejiazhong/slides/chandra.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SaZ5UAQrQM
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