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The 10 Dumbest Reactions to the Kung Flu (so far) | Popp Culture
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83 views • March 27, 2020
Everybody's been Kung Flu in-fighting and it's pathetic. The lamestream media just can't get over losing in 2016. They refuse to suck it up and act like adults for the sake of the human race. Now it's time to debunk more of their crap.
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https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
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Sources (in order of appearance)
1. https://archive.ph/7VKXH
2. https://archive.ph/kK26s
3. https://archive.ph/5Z0zY
4. https://archive.ph/eCQof
5. https://archive.ph/bEkZH
6. https://archive.ph/dfwZq
7. https://archive.ph/vg6kK
8. https://archive.ph/XDD55
9. https://archive.ph/L6t0P
10. https://archive.ph/iy75G
11. https://archive.ph/Fs7He
12. https://archive.ph/1zn4U
13. https://archive.ph/rRqQV
14. https://archive.ph/i8P7g
15. https://archive.ph/xIBOf
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17. https://archive.ph/fpaJL
18. https://archive.ph/xuu7j
18a. https://archive.ph/ZQcqN
19. https://archive.ph/X8jGE
20. https://archive.ph/CsPXc
21. https://archive.ph/v1hey
22. https://archive.ph/rL6ZW
23. https://archive.vn/YatRn
24. https://archive.ph/pdY98
25. https://archive.ph/pmPRA
26. https://archive.ph/fOgAN
27. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
28. https://archive.ph/2brpS
29. https://archive.ph/LSxaz
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31. https://archive.ph/EFggM
32. https://archive.ph/LQLHt
33. https://archive.ph/pU6ZO
34. https://archive.ph/417iQ
35. https://archive.ph/xAIwT
36. https://archive.ph/HKdFt
37. https://archive.ph/min9y
38. https://archive.ph/Kp5c8
39. https://archive.ph/ebL7E
40. https://archive.ph/nhwd3
41. https://archive.ph/N4dYD
42. https://archive.ph/UVEbv
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50. https://archive.ph/KC0zo
51. https://archive.ph/aMEs7
52. https://archive.ph/oRA8s
53. https://archive.ph/z5uk1
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55. https://archive.ph/oN4cg
56. https://archive.ph/O6bTC
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58. https://archive.ph/XLMDZ
59. https://archive.ph/csbxL
60. https://archive.ph/mpPjC
61. https://archive.ph/0lGOk
Video Throwbacks
The Reality of Herd Immunity
https://www.brighteon.com/d6e2097b-6116-42e0-a221-9bb199f05580
15 Lies Single Moms Tell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIubdalM8k
Brought to you by Mongo and The Warhorse
Purchase “The Ballad of Roger Stone”!
http://www.reverbnation.com/shotgunrebellion2019/song/31525339-ballad-roger-stone-free
Share the music video!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_8HdPSVx6A
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance)
1. https://archive.ph/7VKXH
2. https://archive.ph/kK26s
3. https://archive.ph/5Z0zY
4. https://archive.ph/eCQof
5. https://archive.ph/bEkZH
6. https://archive.ph/dfwZq
7. https://archive.ph/vg6kK
8. https://archive.ph/XDD55
9. https://archive.ph/L6t0P
10. https://archive.ph/iy75G
11. https://archive.ph/Fs7He
12. https://archive.ph/1zn4U
13. https://archive.ph/rRqQV
14. https://archive.ph/i8P7g
15. https://archive.ph/xIBOf
16. https://archive.ph/xIBOf
17. https://archive.ph/fpaJL
18. https://archive.ph/xuu7j
18a. https://archive.ph/ZQcqN
19. https://archive.ph/X8jGE
20. https://archive.ph/CsPXc
21. https://archive.ph/v1hey
22. https://archive.ph/rL6ZW
23. https://archive.vn/YatRn
24. https://archive.ph/pdY98
25. https://archive.ph/pmPRA
26. https://archive.ph/fOgAN
27. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
28. https://archive.ph/2brpS
29. https://archive.ph/LSxaz
30. https://archive.ph/dJFoW
31. https://archive.ph/EFggM
32. https://archive.ph/LQLHt
33. https://archive.ph/pU6ZO
34. https://archive.ph/417iQ
35. https://archive.ph/xAIwT
36. https://archive.ph/HKdFt
37. https://archive.ph/min9y
38. https://archive.ph/Kp5c8
39. https://archive.ph/ebL7E
40. https://archive.ph/nhwd3
41. https://archive.ph/N4dYD
42. https://archive.ph/UVEbv
43. https://archive.ph/QgJvG
44. https://archive.ph/jOG6F
45. https://archive.ph/JOlil
46. https://archive.ph/9NwoC
47. https://archive.ph/tK1wI
48. https://archive.ph/Ieldy
49. https://archive.ph/LH9Hg#
50. https://archive.ph/KC0zo
51. https://archive.ph/aMEs7
52. https://archive.ph/oRA8s
53. https://archive.ph/z5uk1
54. https://archive.ph/VUgXc
55. https://archive.ph/oN4cg
56. https://archive.ph/O6bTC
57. https://archive.ph/OPnhB
58. https://archive.ph/XLMDZ
59. https://archive.ph/csbxL
60. https://archive.ph/mpPjC
61. https://archive.ph/0lGOk
Video Throwbacks
The Reality of Herd Immunity
https://www.brighteon.com/d6e2097b-6116-42e0-a221-9bb199f05580
15 Lies Single Moms Tell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIubdalM8k
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