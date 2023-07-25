Create New Account
💉💉 Have Covid Vaccines Created a Mutant Monster for The Unvaxxed?
Professor Geert Vanden Bossche has alarmingly stated:

"Highly vaccinated societies are right now, incubating Omicron derived variants that will be able to overcome the virulence inhibiting immune mechanism that is currently still protecting COVID-19 vaccinated from severe disease.

Not my words, his. Hear what he has to say and why it may be a real problem for the "vaccinated".

