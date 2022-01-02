Abomination of Desolation LISTEN, LEARN, DISCERN or DONT

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Mtthew 24:15-16 follows Mark 13:14 closely: "So when you see the abomination of desolation spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place (let the reader understand), then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains;" but unlike Mark, Matthew uses a neutral participle instead of a masculine one, and ...
Mirrored - moral compass
Thanks to Richie From Boston for Link