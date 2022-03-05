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Jesus Examines Your Paths - Proverbs 5:21 (NIV)
21 For your ways are in full view of the Lord,
and he examines all your paths.
Proverbs Club Commentary
All of your actions are being closely watched by Jesus.
They should also be closely audited by you,
and revised accordingly.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3xskftym
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