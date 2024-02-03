CORRUPT Fani Willis Admits Affair with Special Prosecutor -- Throw the case OUT

Fulton county prosecutor Fani Willis has admitted to having an affair with Nathan Wayde, the special prosecutor who she hired, who he's getting paid far more than his counterparts working on the case with Farmer Rico experience. Fanni is corrupt, and benefiting off the taxpayer dollar, receiving kickbacks in the form of lavish vacations. It is time to throw the case out ENTIRELY against Donald Trump. #trump #fultoncounty #fanniwillis

