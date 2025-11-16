When Justice Fails: Wife-Killer Turned Santa in West Coast Freak Show

A Washington State man found not guilty by reason of insanity for murdering his wife is now being allowed to play Santa Claus at a Tacoma holiday event — and the community is livid. After nearly a decade in a psychiatric hospital, Robert Selland is out, supervised, medicated, and somehow cleared to spend December with children on his lap. Meanwhile, the victim’s family lives in fear and outrage as the state once again prioritizes the rights of criminals over the rights of victims.





This is yet another glaring example of the West Coast’s broken criminal justice system — a system that excuses violent offenders, fails grieving families, and shocks common-sense Americans. Only on the Left Coast could a convicted killer step into a Santa suit while the state shrugs.





For more coverage from the wacky, sometimes communist, liberal West Coast, visit LeftCoastNews.net.





#LeftCoastNews #JusticeForVictims #WestCoastInsanity

#CriminalJusticeFail #ProtectOurKids #NotMySanta

#WashingtonStateChaos #PatriotAlert #USAFirst

#AccountabilityNow #StopTheMadness