Stew Peters Show.





J6 Horrors Revealed: Homeschool Mom Of 4 Violently Beaten By Capitol Police, Sentence Her To Prison





So, doing nothing but being an American Patriot in this country is a CRIME??

Victoria White is facing 30 years in prison for her activism & HEROIC acts at January 6th. She was drug into the Capital by the police, & beaten nearly to DEATH in the process.

Her story deserves the spotlight, & all of the JUSTICE she can get!





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