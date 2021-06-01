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KETO BEEF SOPES! How to Make Sopes with Ground Beef
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65 views • June 01, 2021
Sopes is a popular traditional Mexican dish!
It’s also a really good street snack in Mexico! You could have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner! This recipe is super simple to follow and you guys are going to be obsessed!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Ingredients:
2 2/3 cups of almond flour
1 1/4 cup of tapioca flour
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of vegan chicken less seasoning from Trader Joe’s or chicken bouillon
1/2 of a teaspoon of fresh lime juice
1 cup of warm water plus a bowl of warm water to dip hands in to roll.
Meat:
1lb ground beef
¼ cup of chopped onion
1 teaspoon of minced garlic
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Toppings:
Lettuce
Avocado
Tomatoes
Cilantro
Sour cream
Salsa
Cheese
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
It’s also a really good street snack in Mexico! You could have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner! This recipe is super simple to follow and you guys are going to be obsessed!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Ingredients:
2 2/3 cups of almond flour
1 1/4 cup of tapioca flour
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of vegan chicken less seasoning from Trader Joe’s or chicken bouillon
1/2 of a teaspoon of fresh lime juice
1 cup of warm water plus a bowl of warm water to dip hands in to roll.
Meat:
1lb ground beef
¼ cup of chopped onion
1 teaspoon of minced garlic
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Toppings:
Lettuce
Avocado
Tomatoes
Cilantro
Sour cream
Salsa
Cheese
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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