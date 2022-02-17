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This is Bigger than Watergate
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377 views • February 17, 2022
Yes, Hillary Clinton spied on Donald Trump — while he was president
by Kaylee McGhee White, Commentary Writer |
| February 13, 2022 02:37 PM
Special counsel John Durham, who has been investigating the origins of the "Russiagate" hoax for the past year, confirmed in a court filing last Friday that former President Donald Trump was illegally spied upon by associates of Hillary Clinton in order to delegitimize his election victory and presidency.
In the filing, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, Durham said he has evidence that “Technology Executive-1,” known to be former Neustar Senior Vice President Rodney Joffe, worked with indicted Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann to exploit internet traffic data and access “dedicated servers for the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).” Joffe then “exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” the filing says.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/yes-hillary-clinton-spied-on-donald-trump-while-he-was-president
by Kaylee McGhee White, Commentary Writer |
| February 13, 2022 02:37 PM
Special counsel John Durham, who has been investigating the origins of the "Russiagate" hoax for the past year, confirmed in a court filing last Friday that former President Donald Trump was illegally spied upon by associates of Hillary Clinton in order to delegitimize his election victory and presidency.
In the filing, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, Durham said he has evidence that “Technology Executive-1,” known to be former Neustar Senior Vice President Rodney Joffe, worked with indicted Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann to exploit internet traffic data and access “dedicated servers for the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).” Joffe then “exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” the filing says.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/yes-hillary-clinton-spied-on-donald-trump-while-he-was-president
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