CCP get off our Land Says Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vacant Home Crisis Ahead
Mike Martins Channel
245 views • 2 months ago

Combatting CCP Influence: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced bills to reduce Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence in the state. Land Ownership Restrictions: Foreign adversaries, including CCP-linked entities, will be prohibited from purchasing land near military bases and critical infrastructure. Lobbying Ban: Lobbying on behalf of China, Russia, and other adversaries will be outlawed in Arkansas. No Sister Cities with China: Arkansas municipalities will be barred from having "sister city" relationships with Chinese cities. Educational Restrictions: Colleges and universities that host Confucius Institutes or similar Chinese-affiliated cultural centers will lose state funding. Financial & Procurement Restrictions: State agencies will be prohibited from investing in China or using public funds to buy promotional items made in China. National Security & Economic Focus: The legislation is framed as a measure to protect farmers, businesses, and national security.

Keywords
sarah huckabee sandersarkansas bans ccp influenceanti-china legislationccp land ownership banmilitary base protectionlobbying ban arkansasno sister cities with chinaconfucius institutes banneduniversity funding restrictionsanti-foreign influence law
