Healing frequencies 🤗

"If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration."

Nikola Tesla





Here is the list I made, but there is surely more. I actually think we have each our specific energy field/aura which lights up when we are in love for example. Finding a partner who "vibes" well with you is key. Anyways, I am no expert, just follow my heart and share my knowledge and information with all who want to listen. For the love of humanity. Sharing is caring.





171 hrtz to lower pain in the body

285 hrtz for more energy

386 hrtz to fight fear

396 hrtz to get rid of guilt

417 hrtz facilitate acceptance of change

852 hrtz connect to your soul

963 hrtz feel light and spirit





7,83 hrtz Shumans' resonance of the earth through grounding ; barefoot walking





Reactivate your pineal gland, listen to 432 hrtz music, and you'll see you'll sleep better and feel happier, because the pineal gland governs your endocrine system and is responsible for the production of melatonin and serotonin.





I think most depressions and mental health problems are related to a calcified pineal gland. Take your power back, clean up your diet and do the exercise I showed to "vibrate your forehead". You have nothing to lose and all to gain.





Love you all and God bless 🙏



