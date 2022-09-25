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Healing frequencies 🤗
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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528 views • September 25, 2022

"If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration."

Nikola Tesla

Here is the list I made, but there is surely more. I actually think we have each our specific energy field/aura which lights up when we are in love for example. Finding a partner who "vibes" well with you is key.  Anyways, I am no expert, just follow my heart and share my knowledge and information with all who want to listen. For the love of humanity. Sharing is caring.

171 hrtz  to lower pain in the body
285 hrtz  for more energy
386 hrtz  to fight fear
396 hrtz  to get rid of guilt
417 hrtz  facilitate acceptance of change
852 hrtz  connect to your soul
963 hrtz  feel light and spirit

7,83 hrtz  Shumans' resonance of the earth through grounding ; barefoot walking

Reactivate your pineal gland, listen to 432 hrtz music, and you'll see you'll sleep better and feel happier, because the pineal gland governs your endocrine system and is responsible for the production of melatonin and serotonin. 

I think most depressions and mental health problems are related to a calcified pineal gland. Take your power back, clean up your diet and do the exercise I showed to "vibrate your forehead". You have nothing to lose and all to gain.

Love you all and God bless 🙏

Keywords
cancerhealingpowermusiccontroldiseasefrequenciespineal glandpoisonseye of horustuning forksrifer machine
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