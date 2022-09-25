Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healing frequencies 🤗
369 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 2 months ago |

"If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration."

Nikola Tesla

Here is the list I made, but there is surely more. I actually think we have each our specific energy field/aura which lights up when we are in love for example. Finding a partner who "vibes" well with you is key.  Anyways, I am no expert, just follow my heart and share my knowledge and information with all who want to listen. For the love of humanity. Sharing is caring.

171 hrtz  to lower pain in the body
285 hrtz  for more energy
386 hrtz  to fight fear
396 hrtz  to get rid of guilt
417 hrtz  facilitate acceptance of change
852 hrtz  connect to your soul
963 hrtz  feel light and spirit

7,83 hrtz  Shumans' resonance of the earth through grounding ; barefoot walking

Reactivate your pineal gland, listen to 432 hrtz music, and you'll see you'll sleep better and feel happier, because the pineal gland governs your endocrine system and is responsible for the production of melatonin and serotonin. 

I think most depressions and mental health problems are related to a calcified pineal gland. Take your power back, clean up your diet and do the exercise I showed to "vibrate your forehead". You have nothing to lose and all to gain.

Love you all and God bless 🙏

Keywords
cancerhealingpowermusiccontroldiseasefrequenciespineal glandpoisonseye of horustuning forksrifer machine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket