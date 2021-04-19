Radical Truth #23 - When Muslims Act More Like Christians

Jesus loved His enemies and Muhammad killed his enemies. Also, Islam teaches that all Muslims are supposed to strive to emulate Muhammad, but many actually don't. Furthermore, the actions of some Muslims seem to be more 'Christian' than 'Islamic.' Tony shares some encounters he's had with Muslims as well.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus: A Devout Muslim Encounters Christianity" https://amzn.to/3r6GVgV

Here is the documentary mentioned in this episode:

"The Cave" https://amzn.to/2OaFiQU

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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