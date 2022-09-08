Court filings show government censorship campaign hides evidence of corruption

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OVER THE TARGET Lee Smith Brandon Fallon
Scores of Biden officials collaborated with social media platforms to muzzle critics of the white house’s vaccine policies. But that same pattern, combining political operatives, federal agencies, social media, and the press to shut down opposition voices and protect Biden allies is everywhere you look — from trans activists to hunter Biden’s laptop. And their attacks on our first amendment rights are all protecting the same thing — their cash flow.
In this explosive new episode of Over The Target, Brendon Fallon and lee smith show what’s really behind the Biden team’s censorship campaign.